Webmin <1.997 - Authenticated Remote Code Execution CVE-2022-36446
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://medium.com/@emirpolat/cve-2022-36446-webmin-1-997-7a9225af3165https://www.exploit-db.com/exploits/50998https://github.com/webmin/webmin/compare/1.996...1.997https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2022-36446http://packetstormsecurity.com/files/167894/Webmin-1.996-Remote-Code-Execution.html
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jul 25, 2022
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- webmin
- Product
- webmin
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