WGDashboard < 4.3.2 - Unauthenticated File Read CVE-2026-44343
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/WGDashboard/WGDashboard/security/advisories/GHSA-rrf5-q4fp-qvgmhttps://github.com/WGDashboard/WGDashboard/commit/b15bbce9bc5554ec379d558f032c730db47fcea2https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-44343
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- May 12, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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