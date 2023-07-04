Wing FTP 6.4.4 - Cross-Site Scripting CVE-2020-27735
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.wftpserver.com/serverhistory.htmhttps://wshenk.blogspot.com/2021/01/xss-in-wing-ftps-web-interface-cve-2020.htmlhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2020-27735https://github.com/ARPSyndicate/cvemonhttps://github.com/ARPSyndicate/kenzer-templates
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jan 26, 2021
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- wftpserver
- Product
- wing_ftp_server
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