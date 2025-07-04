Wing FTP Server <= 7.4.3 - Remote Code Execution CVE-2025-47812
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.rcesecurity.com/2025/06/what-the-null-wing-ftp-server-rce-cve-2025-47812/https://github.com/4m3rr0r/CVE-2025-47812-poc
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- Yes
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jul 10, 2025
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- wing_ftp_server
- Product
- wftpserver
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