WordPress <= 4.9.8 Multiple Vulnerabilities - Windows CVE-2018-14028CVE-2018-1000773
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://rastating.github.io/unrestricted-file-upload-via-plugin-uploader-in-wordpresshttps://core.trac.wordpress.org/ticket/44710https://github.com/rastating/wordpress-exploit-framework/pull/52http://www.securityfocus.com/bid/105306https://www.theregister.co.uk/2018/08/20/php_unserialisation_wordpress_vuln/
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Sep 6, 2018
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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