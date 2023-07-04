WordPress <5.8.3 - SQL Injection CVE-2022-21661
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://wpscan.com/vulnerability/7f768bcf-ed33-4b22-b432-d1e7f95c1317https://www.zerodayinitiative.com/blog/2022/1/18/cve-2021-21661-exposing-database-info-via-wordpress-sql-injectionhttp://packetstormsecurity.com/files/165540/WordPress-Core-5.8.2-SQL-Injection.htmlhttps://github.com/WordPress/wordpress-develop/security/advisories/GHSA-6676-cqfm-gw84https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/cve-2022-21661
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jan 6, 2022
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- wordpress
- Product
- wordpress
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