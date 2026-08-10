WordPress Age Gate <= 3.5.3 - Unauthenticated Local File Inclusion CVE-2025-2505
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.wordfence.com/threat-intel/vulnerabilities/wordpress-plugins/age-gate/age-gate-353-unauthenticated-local-php-file-inclusion-via-langhttps://plugins.trac.wordpress.org/changeset/3271222/age-gate
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Mar 20, 2025
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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