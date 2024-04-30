WordPress Automatic Plugin <= 3.92.0 - SQL Injection CVE-2024-27956
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/truonghuuphuc/CVE-2024-27956https://patchstack.com/database/vulnerability/wp-automatic/wordpress-automatic-plugin-3-92-0-unauthenticated-arbitrary-sql-execution-vulnerability?_s_id=cvehttps://github.com/NaInSec/CVE-LISThttps://github.com/nomi-sec/PoC-in-GitHubhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2024-27956
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Mar 21, 2024
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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