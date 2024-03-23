WordPress Automatic Plugin <3.92.1 - Arbitrary File Download and SSRF CVE-2024-27954
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://wpscan.com/vulnerability/53b97401-1352-477b-a69a-680b01ef7266/https://securityonline.info/40000-sites-exposed-wordpress-plugin-update-critical-cve-2024-27956-cve-2024-27954/#google_vignettehttps://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2024-27954
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- May 17, 2024
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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