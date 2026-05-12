WordPress Campress Theme <= 1.35 - Unauthenticated Local File Inclusion CVE-2024-10763
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.wordfence.com/threat-intel/vulnerabilities/wordpress-themes/campress/campress-135-unauthenticated-local-file-inclusion
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Feb 13, 2025
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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