WordPress Core 5.0.0 - Crop-image Shell Upload CVE-2019-8943
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://blog.ripstech.com/2019/wordpress-image-remote-code-execution/http://packetstormsecurity.com/files/152396/WordPress-5.0.0-crop-image-Shell-Upload.htmlhttp://packetstormsecurity.com/files/161213/WordPress-5.0.0-Remote-Code-Execution.htmlhttp://www.rapid7.com/db/modules/exploit/multi/http/wp_crop_rcehttps://tryhackme.com/r/room/blog
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Feb 20, 2019
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- wordpress
- Product
- wordpress
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