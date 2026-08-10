WordPress Core < 7.0.3 - Preauth Reflected XSS (XSS2Shell) CVE-2026-64638
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://pwn.ai/blog/xss2shellhttps://thehackernews.com/2026/08/new-wordpress-pre-auth-xss-could-lead.htmlhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-64638https://wordpress.org/news/2026/08/wordpress-7-0-3-release/
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Aug 7, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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