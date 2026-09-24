WordPress Core - PHP Template Path Traversal CVE-2026-87902
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/WordPress/wordpress-develop/security/advisories/GHSA-7hp8-65ch-5whphttps://github.com/WordPress/WordPress/commit/fdeab470f4b4062462cf8ccdc788f258683c2d6fhttps://hadrian.io/vulnerability-alerts/cve-2026-87902-working-poc-wordpress-critical-path-traversal
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Sep 22, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- wordpress
- Product
- wordpress
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