WordPress Core - Post Author Email Disclosure CVE-2023-5561
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.wordfence.com/threat-intel/vulnerabilities/wordpress-core/wordpress-core-470-631-sensitive-information-exposure-via-user-search-rest-endpoint?asset_slug=wordpresshttps://wpscan.com/vulnerability/19380917-4c27-4095-abf1-eba6f913b441/https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2023-5561
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Oct 16, 2023
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- wordpress
- Product
- wordpress
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