WordPress Duplicator <1.4.7 - Authentication Bypass CVE-2022-2551
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://wpscan.com/vulnerability/f27d753e-861a-4d8d-9b9a-6c99a8a7ebe0https://wordpress.org/plugins/duplicator/https://github.com/SecuriTrust/CVEsLab/tree/main/CVE-2022-2551https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2022-2551https://github.com/ARPSyndicate/cvemon
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Aug 22, 2022
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- snapcreek
- Product
- duplicator
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