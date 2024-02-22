WordPress Elementor 3.18.1 - File Upload/Remote Code Execution CVE-2023-48777
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://wpscan.com/vulnerability/a6b3b14c-f06b-4506-9b88-854f155ebca9/https://patchstack.com/database/vulnerability/elementor/wordpress-elementor-plugin-3-18-0-arbitrary-file-upload-vulnerability?_s_id=cve
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Mar 26, 2024
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- elementor
- Product
- website_builder
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