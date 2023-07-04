WordPress Elementor Website Builder <3.1.4 - Cross-Site Scripting CVE-2021-24891
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.jbelamor.com/xss-elementor-lightox.htmlhttps://wpscan.com/vulnerability/fbed0daa-007d-4f91-8d87-4bca7781de2dhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2021-24891https://github.com/ARPSyndicate/kenzer-templates
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Nov 23, 2021
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- elementor
- Product
- website_builder
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