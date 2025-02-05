WordPress Elementor Website Builder Plugin < 3.18.2 RCE Vulnerability CVE-2023-48777
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.wordfence.com/blog/2023/12/psa-high-severity-file-upload-vulnerability-in-elementor-patched/
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Mar 26, 2024
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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