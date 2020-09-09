WordPress File Manager Plugin < 6.9 RCE Vulnerability CVE-2020-25213
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.cisa.gov/known-exploited-vulnerabilities-cataloghttps://www.wordfence.com/blog/2020/09/700000-wordpress-users-affected-by-zero-day-vulnerability-in-file-manager-plugin/
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Cisa Kev
- Yes
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Sep 9, 2020
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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