WordPress File Upload <= 4.24.11 - Arbitrary File Read CVE-2024-9047
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/iSee857/CVE-2024-9047-PoChttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/cve-2024-9047https://plugins.trac.wordpress.org/changeset/3164449/wp-file-uploadhttps://www.wordfence.com/threat-intel/vulnerabilities/id/554a314c-9e8e-4691-9792-d086790ef40f?source=cvehttps://github.com/wy876/POChttps://www.usom.gov.tr/bildirim/tr-24-1670https://sploitus.com/exploit?id=3358E6CC-BC63-56E4-A4C4-1F70903C34D5
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Oct 12, 2024
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- nickolas_bossinas
- Product
- wordpress-file-upload
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