WordPress Filebird plugin < 5.6.1 XSS Vulnerability CVE-2024-0691
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.wordfence.com/threat-intel/vulnerabilities/wordpress-plugins/filebird/filebird-lite-560-authenticatedadministrator-stored-cross-site-scripting-via-folder-import
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Feb 5, 2024
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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