WordPress Formality Plugin <= 1.5.9 - Local File Inclusion CVE-2025-48157
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.wordfence.com/threat-intel/vulnerabilities/wordpress-plugins/formality/formality-159-unauthenticated-local-file-inclusionhttps://plugins.trac.wordpress.org/changeset?sfp_email=&sfph_mail=&reponame=&new=3277800%40formality&old=3248498%40formalityhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2025-48157
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Aug 20, 2025
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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