Wordpress Gift Cards <= 4.3.1 - SQL Injection CVE-2023-28662
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.tenable.com/security/research/tra-2023-2https://wordpress.org/plugins/gift-voucher/https://github.com/ARPSyndicate/cvemonhttps://github.com/JoshuaMart/JoshuaMart
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Mar 22, 2023
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- codemenschen
- Product
- gift_vouchers
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.