WordPress Gravity Forms Plugin <=3.1.0.4 - Unauthenticated Arbitrary File Upload CVE-2026-84434
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/murrez/CVE-2026-84434https://patchstack.com/database/wordpress/plugin/gravityforms/vulnerability/wordpress-gravity-forms-plugin-3-1-0-4-unauthenticated-arbitrary-file-upload-via-hidden-file-upload-field-vulnerabilityhttps://www.wordfence.com/threat-intel/vulnerabilities/id/787e22a9-329b-4e71-bc2a-4f5524fc9356https://docs.gravityforms.com/gravityforms-change-log/
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Sep 19, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- rocketgenius
- Product
- gravityforms
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