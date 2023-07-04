WordPress HC Custom WP-Admin URL <=1.4 - Admin Login URL Disclosure CVE-2022-1595
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://wpscan.com/vulnerability/0218c90c-8f79-4f37-9a6f-60cf2f47d47bhttps://wordpress.org/plugins/hc-custom-wp-admin-url/https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2022-1595
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jun 13, 2022
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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