WordPress HTML5 Video Player - SQL Injection CVE-2024-1061
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.tenable.com/security/research/tra-2024-02https://wordpress.org/plugins/html5-video-playerhttps://nvd.nist.gov/view/vuln/detail?vulnId=CVE-2024-1061https://github.com/tanjiti/sec_profilehttps://github.com/JoshuaMart/JoshuaMart
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jan 30, 2024
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- bplugins
- Product
- html5_video_player
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