WordPress JSmol2WP <=1.07 - Local File Inclusion CVE-2018-20463
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://wpscan.com/vulnerability/9197https://wordpress.org/plugins/jsmol2wp/https://github.com/sullo/advisory-archives/blob/master/wordpress-jsmol2wp-CVE-2018-20463-CVE-2018-20462.txthttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2018-20463https://github.com/ARPSyndicate/cvemon
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Dec 25, 2018
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- jsmol2wp_project
- Product
- jsmol2wp
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