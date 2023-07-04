WordPress Mail Masta 1.0 - Local File Inclusion CVE-2016-10956
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://cxsecurity.com/issue/WLB-2016080220https://wpvulndb.com/vulnerabilities/8609https://wordpress.org/plugins/mail-masta/#developershttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2016-10956https://github.com/p0dalirius/CVE-2016-10956-mail-masta
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Sep 16, 2019
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- mail-masta_project
- Product
- mail-masta
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.