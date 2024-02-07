WordPress My Calendar <3.4.22 - SQL Injection CVE-2023-6360
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.tenable.com/security/research/tra-2023-40https://www.joedolson.com/2023/11/my-calendar-3-4-22-security-release/https://wordpress.org/plugins/my-calendar/https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2023-6360https://github.com/JoshuaMart/JoshuaMart
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Nov 30, 2023
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- joedolson
- Product
- my_calendar
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