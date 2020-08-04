WordPress Newsletter Plugin < 6.8.2 Multiple Vulnerabilities CVE-2020-35932CVE-2020-35933
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://wordpress.org/plugins/newsletter/#developershttps://www.wordfence.com/blog/2020/08/newsletter-plugin-vulnerabilities-affect-over-300000-sites/
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jan 1, 2021
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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