WordPress Popup Maker Plugin < 1.8.13 Authorization Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2019-17574
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://wpscan.com/vulnerability/f9eb8bf2-85cd-413d-8234-fcd3c0456894https://github.com/PopupMaker/Popup-Maker/blob/master/CHANGELOG.md
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Oct 14, 2019
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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