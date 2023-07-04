WordPress REST API User Enumeration CVE-2017-5487
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.acunetix.com/vulnerabilities/web/wordpress-rest-api-user-enumeration/https://wordpress.org/plugins/stop-user-enumeration/https://www.afteractive.com/wordpress-user-enumeration-vulnerability/
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jan 15, 2017
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- wordpress
- Product
- wordpress
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