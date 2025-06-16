WordPress RevSlider - Remote Code Execution via File Upload CVE-2014-9735
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://whatisgon.wordpress.com/2014/11/30/another-revslider-vulnerability/https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2014-9735https://www.exploit-db.com/exploits/35385https://wpvulndb.com/vulnerabilities/7954https://plugins.trac.wordpress.org/browser/patch-for-revolution-slider/trunk/revsliderpatch.php
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jun 30, 2015
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- themepunch
- Product
- showbiz_pro
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