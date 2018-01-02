WordPress setup-config.php Multiple Vulnerabilities CVE-2011-4898CVE-2011-4899CVE-2012-0782
- Severity
- Not available
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- http://www.exploit-db.com/exploits/18417http://seclists.org/fulldisclosure/2012/Jan/416https://www.trustwave.com/spiderlabs/advisories/TWSL2012-002.txthttp://wordpress.org/support/topic/wordpress-331-code-execution-cross-site-scripting
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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