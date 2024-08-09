WordPress Sitemap by click5 <1.0.36 - Missing Authorization CVE-2022-0952
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://wpscan.com/vulnerability/0f694961-afab-44f9-846c-e80a0f6c768bhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2022-0952https://github.com/ARPSyndicate/kenzer-templateshttps://github.com/RandomRobbieBF/CVE-2022-0952https://github.com/nomi-sec/PoC-in-GitHub
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- May 2, 2022
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- sitemap_project
- Product
- sitemap
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