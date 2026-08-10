WordPress Super Forms <= 6.3.313 - Arbitrary File Upload CVE-2026-14894
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.wordfence.com/threat-intel/vulnerabilities/id/e9c7fb16-efbb-41e9-be13-98e96c1e9100https://patchstack.com/database/wordpress/plugin/super-forms/vulnerability/wordpress-super-forms-drag-drop-form-builder-plugin-6-3-313-unauthenticated-arbitrary-file-upload-vulnerabilityhttps://github.com/shinthink/CVE-2026-14894https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-14894
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jul 10, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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