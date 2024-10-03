Wordpress Tatsubuilder <= 3.3.11 - Remote Code Execution CVE-2021-25094
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://darkpills.com/wordpress-tatsu-builder-preauth-rce-cve-2021-25094/https://wpscan.com/vulnerability/fb0097a0-5d7b-4e5b-97de-aacafa8fffcd/https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2021-25094
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Apr 25, 2022
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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