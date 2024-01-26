WordPress WHMCS Bridge <6.4b - Cross-Site Scripting CVE-2021-25112
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://wpscan.com/vulnerability/4aae2dd9-8d51-4633-91bc-ddb53ca3471chttps://plugins.trac.wordpress.org/changeset/2659751https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2021-25112https://github.com/ARPSyndicate/kenzer-templates
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Feb 28, 2022
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- i-plugins
- Product
- whmcs_bridge
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