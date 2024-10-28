WordPress WP-Advanced-Search <= 3.3.9 - SQL Injection CVE-2024-9796
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://wpscan.com/vulnerability/2ddd6839-6bcb-4bb8-97e0-1516b8c2b99b/https://github.com/RandomRobbieBF/CVE-2024-9796https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2024-9796
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Oct 10, 2024
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- mathieu_chartier
- Product
- wp-advanced-search
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