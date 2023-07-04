WordPress wpDiscuz <=7.0.4 - Remote Code Execution CVE-2020-24186
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/suncsr/wpDiscuz_unauthenticated_arbitrary_file_upload/blob/main/README.mdhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2020-24186https://www.wordfence.com/blog/2020/07/critical-arbitrary-file-upload-vulnerability-patched-in-wpdiscuz-plugin/http://packetstormsecurity.com/files/162983/WordPress-wpDiscuz-7.0.4-Shell-Upload.htmlhttps://github.com/ARPSyndicate/cvemon
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Aug 24, 2020
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- gvectors
- Product
- wpdiscuz
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.