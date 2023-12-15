Worpress Backup Migration <= 1.3.7 - Unauthenticated Remote Code Execution CVE-2023-6553
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.wordfence.com/blog/2023/12/critical-unauthenticated-remote-code-execution-found-in-backup-migration-plugin/https://github.com/Chocapikk/CVE-2023-6553http://packetstormsecurity.com/files/176638/WordPress-Backup-Migration-1.3.7-Remote-Command-Execution.htmlhttps://www.synacktiv.com/en/publications/php-filters-chain-what-is-it-and-how-to-use-ithttps://www.wordfence.com/threat-intel/vulnerabilities/id/3511ba64-56a3-43d7-8ab8-c6e40e3b686e?source=cve
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Dec 15, 2023
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- backupbliss
- Product
- backup_migration
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