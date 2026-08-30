WP Content Permission <= 1.2 - Cross-Site Scripting CVE-2026-0743
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.wordfence.com/threat-intel/vulnerabilities/id/e44403cd-1cee-43c4-aabc-3eaad433c020?source=cvehttps://plugins.trac.wordpress.org/browser/wp-content-permission/tags/1.2/admin/views/admin.php#L74https://plugins.trac.wordpress.org/browser/wp-content-permission/trunk/admin/views/admin.php#L74https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-0743
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Feb 4, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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