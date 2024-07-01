WP-Recall <= 16.26.5 - SQL Injection CVE-2024-32709
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2024-32709https://github.com/truonghuuphuc/CVE-2024-32709-Pochttps://patchstack.com/database/vulnerability/wp-recall/wordpress-wp-recall-plugin-16-26-5-sql-injection-vulnerability?_s_id=cve
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Apr 24, 2024
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- plechevandrey
- Product
- wp-recall
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