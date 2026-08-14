WP SuperBackup <= 2.3.3 - Unauthenticated Arbitrary File Upload to RCE CVE-2024-56064
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://patchstack.com/database/wordpress/plugin/indeed-wp-superbackup/vulnerability/wordpress-wp-superbackup-plugin-2-3-3-unauthenticated-arbitrary-file-upload-vulnerabilityhttps://github.com/RandomRobbieBF/CVE-2024-56064https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2024-56064https://wpscan.com/vulnerability/ab939130-3a48-4179-8722-0f09340aee4d/
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Dec 31, 2024
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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