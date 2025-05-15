WPS Hide Login <= 1.9.15.2 - Login Page Disclosure CVE-2024-2473
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.wordfence.com/threat-intel/vulnerabilities/wordpress-plugins/wps-hide-login/wps-hide-login-19152-login-page-disclosurehttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2024-2473
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jun 11, 2024
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- wpserveur
- Product
- wps-hide-login
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