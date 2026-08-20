WPZOOM Portfolio <= 1.4.21 - Reflected Cross-Site Scripting CVE-2026-49069
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://patchstack.com/database/wordpress/plugin/wpzoom-portfolio/vulnerability/wordpress-wpzoom-portfolio-plugin-1-4-21-cross-site-scripting-xss-vulnerability?_s_id=cvehttps://www.exploit-db.com/exploits/52611https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-49069
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jun 10, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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