WSO2 API Manager <=3.1.0 - Blind XML External Entity Injection CVE-2020-24589
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://docs.wso2.com/display/Security/Security+Advisory+WSO2-2020-0742https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2020-24589https://github.com/ARPSyndicate/kenzer-templateshttps://github.com/athiththan11/WSO2-CVE-Extractor
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Aug 21, 2020
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- wso2
- Product
- api_manager
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