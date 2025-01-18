WSO2 User Registration - Arbitrary Account Creation CVE-2024-7097
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://sec.vnpt.vn/2025/01/canh-bao-lo-hong-nghiem-trong-tren-nen-tang-xac-thuc-tap-trung-wso2-anh-huong-den-nhieu-co-quan-to-chuc-bo-ban-nganh/https://security.docs.wso2.com/en/latest/security-announcements/security-advisories/2024/WSO2-2024-3574/
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- May 30, 2025
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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