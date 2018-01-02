XAMPP < 1.8.2 Local Write Access Vulnerability (Oct 2014) - Active Check CVE-2013-2586
- Severity
- Not available
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- http://xforce.iss.net/xforce/xfdb/87499http://www.exploit-db.com/exploits/28654http://packetstormsecurity.com/files/123407
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.