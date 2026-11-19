XiongMai uc-httpd - Path Traversal CVE-2017-7577
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://web.archive.org/web/20170514152737/http://zeroday.insecurity.zone/exploits/uc-httpd_lfi.txthttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2017-7577
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Apr 7, 2017
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- xiongmaitech
- Product
- uc-httpd
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